Quantcast
help information
Clear
53.4 ° F
Full Weather

Saudi prince to give first speech since Khashoggi’s slaying

Posted on 10/23/2018 by AP News

Sahar Zeki, an activist and a friend of slain Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, holds a picture of him after attaching a bouquet of flowers on the barriers blocking the road leading to Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Saudi officials murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate after plotting his death for days, Turkey’s president said Tuesday, contradicting Saudi Arabia’s explanation that the writer was accidentally killed. He demanded that the kingdom reveal the identities of all involved, regardless of rank. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Saudi crown prince to address Riyadh investment forum,…Enlarge

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Saudi crown prince is to make his first international speech since the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Mohammed bin Salman is to address the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon.

The summit is the prince’s brainchild, an effort to draw much-needed foreign direct investment into the kingdom to create jobs for its young population.

However, this year’s summit has been overshadowed by the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi. Turkish officials say the writer was killed by a 15-man Saudi hit squad that included a member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage on overseas trips.

Saudi Arabia has suggested, without offering evidence, that the team went rogue.

Many international business leaders have pulled out of attending the summit over Khashoggi’s slaying.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.