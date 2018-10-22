Quantcast
help information
Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather

Excessive speed named as cause of Taiwan train derailment

Posted on 10/22/2018 by AP News

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, center, consoles family members of victims from a train derailment at a hospital in Yilan county in northeastern Taiwan on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Passengers were killed and injured on Sunday when one of Taiwan’s newer, faster trains derailed on a curve along a popular weekend route, officials said. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
Excessive speed was the main cause of the derailment of…Enlarge

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Investigators say excessive speed was the main cause of the derailment of a train in Taiwan that killed 18 people and injured scores.

The official Central News Agency says a Cabinet task force found the train entered a curve at 140 kph (87 mph), almost twice the speed limit for the section.

CNA said the train’s driver has been placed under investigation for negligence, including disabling the automatic train protection system that would have caused it to brake.

The 6-year-old trains were built to travel at 150 kph (93 mph) to ease transportation on rugged parts of the mountainous island’s east coast. They are designed to tilt when going around curves.

The train had been carrying more than 360 passengers with about 180 listed as injured Tuesday.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.