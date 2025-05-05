Veterans light flame as the Netherlands marks 80th anniversary of liberation from WWII occupation

Veterans light flame as the Netherlands marks 80th anniversary of liberation from WWII occupation View Photo

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands (AP) — Dozens of World War II veterans were gathering Monday in a central Dutch town to mark the 80th anniversary of the Netherlands’ liberation by Allied troops from Nazi German occupation.

Festivities in Wageningen centered on a square outside the Hotel de Wereld, where German top brass signed papers on May 5, 1945, that formally ended the occupation as the war drew to a close across Europe.

Germany finally surrendered on May 8, now known as Victory in Europe Day.

Liberation Day in the Netherlands is celebrated on May 5, a day after the country observes two minutes of silence to honor its war dead.

On Sunday, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and others laid wreaths at the national monument in Amsterdam, and two veterans lit a Liberation Fire in Wageningen hours later.

Mervyn Kersh, a 100-year-old veteran from Britain, and Nick Janicki, 101, from Canada, ignited the flame in Wageningen’s central May 5 Square. Some 50 veterans from around the world were expected to attend Monday’s celebrations.

Polish President Donald Tusk, whose country holds the rotating European Union presidency, is scheduled to give a speech later Monday. Polish troops were among Allied forces who helped liberate the Netherlands.

The country’s southern regions were freed in 1944 but the populous western regions had to wait months and endure famine known as the Hunger Winter that killed thousands.

Events across Europe marking the end of the 1939-45 war come as the traditional friendly links with the United States, whose forces helped liberate the Netherlands and much of the continent, are fraying. The European Union and the administration of President Donald Trump are now embroiled in a trade war.

On Sunday in Amsterdam, Prime Minister Dick Schoof discussed the grief his family felt over the death of his grandfather, who was executed by Nazi soldiers for his work in the resistance.

“On this day, in the two minutes of silence, that echo sounds extra loud. When we think of all the people who were murdered for who they were, who died of hunger or exhaustion, or who fought for peace and freedom — our peace and freedom,” Schoof said.

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press