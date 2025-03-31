China says 3 Chinese crew members suspected of being kidnapped from a boat off Ghana are safe

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Three Chinese nationals suspected of being kidnapped off Ghana’s coast are safe, China’s foreign ministry said Monday, without giving details.

Ghanaian authorities said Saturday they were investigating “a suspected pirate attack” on a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel that left three Chinese crew members missing.

Ghana’s armed forces in a statement said that on Thursday evening, “reports indicated that seven armed individuals boarded the vessel and fired warning shots, prompting several crew members to seek cover in a safe area.”

The armed forces said the “pirates” stayed on board for about three hours after assembling everyone on deck and confiscating their phones. After the armed individuals left the ship, the crew discovered the missing members.

It said the MENGXIN 1 vessel was now docked.

Piracy is not uncommon in the Gulf of Guinea off West Africa.

Over the years, the Chinese have flown Ghanaian flags on their vessels to fish in Ghanaian waters, according to watchdogs.

China’s foreign ministry told reporters that all crew members were safe.

“China will continue to work with Ghana to effectively safeguard the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Ghana,” ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

___

Associated Press writer Emily Wang in Beijing contributed to this report.

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE

Associated Press