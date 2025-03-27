Israel’s antisemitism conference draws Europe’s far-right leaders to Jerusalem View Photo

European far-right leaders were in Jerusalem on Thursday for a conference organized by the Israeli government aimed at “combating antisemitism.”

The event, which was shunned by mainstream Jewish leaders because of the divisive guest list, illustrated a growing alliance between Israel — a country founded on the ashes of the Holocaust — with a European far-right that has not, some critics say, shed its links to antisemitism and Naziism during World War II.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads an ultranationalist government, has cultivated close ties in recent years with far-right populist leaders in countries like Hungary, Brazil and Argentina. Many of these leaders, including Netanyahu, have been greatly influenced by the policies and demeanor of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The conference illuminated the increasingly strained relationship between Israel and its traditional allies in the West, which have grown uneasy with Israeli politics and the direction of the country’s devastating war in Gaza. Israel broke the ceasefire with Hamas and resumed the war earlier this month.

Jewish communities around the world have reported increases in antisemitic violence since the start of the war.

Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right French National Rally party, gave a keynote address in which he blamed rising antisemitism in Europe on migration and Islamism.

“Islamism is the totalitarianism of the 21st century. It threatens to destroy everything that is not like it,” he said. “We must dare to see the link between the rise of Islamism, the resurgence of antisemitism and the migratory phenomenon that is fracturing all Western societies.”

David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel during Trump’s first term, was also attending. Asked by the moderator about Trump’s immigration plan for Gaza, Friedman said: “I love it! I love it. And I think it’s doable.”

Other far-right Europeans are attending from the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Hungary.

Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik was at the event even after a Bosnian court requested an international arrest warrant for him for his separatist policies.

Panels of speakers were set to focus on “How Progressivism Fell Captive to Antisemitism” and “How Radical Islam Fuels Antisemitism in the West.”

Many mainstream Jewish leaders dropped out of the event after initially agreeing to attend, including Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, a leading U.S. nonprofit that battles antisemitism.

French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, German antisemitism czar Felix Klein and German politician Volker Beck also canceled their participation, while Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, also pulled out of the conference in favor of hosting a separate meeting of Jewish leaders who had originally come to the country for the conference, his office said.

—

AP correspondent Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel, contributed reporting.

By JULIA FRANKEL

Associated Press