Poland and Baltic nations welcome Macron’s nuclear deterrent proposal View Photo

BRUSSELS (AP) — Poland and Baltic nations welcomed Thursday a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to launch talks about using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent from Russian threats, a move Moscow quickly dismissed as “extremely confrontational.”

The comments came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined European Union leaders in Brussels for an emergency summit on defense and security.

On Wednesday, Macron said he has decided to open a “strategic debate” on using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect European allies amid concerns over potential U.S. disengagement. The French president described Moscow a “threat to France and Europe,” in a televised address to the nation.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday Macron’s speech was “extremely confrontational.”

“One can conclude that France thinks more about war, about continuing the war,” he said during a regular call with journalists.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed Peskov, saying during a news conference in Moscow that Macron’s comments were a “threat” against Russia.

In Brussels, several eastern European nations welcomed Macron’s move.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said “we must seriously consider this proposal.”

He noted that “as always, the details matter, but France’s willingness in this regard is very significant.”

Baltic nations also showed interest in Macron’s offering as they push for more defense spending by EU countries to avoid any future aggression by neighboring Russia.

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda praised a “very interesting idea.”

“We have high expectations because a nuclear umbrella would serve as really very serious deterrence towards Russia,” Nausėda said.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa called the French proposal “an opportunity to discuss,” stressing that more time was needed to have talks with other European allies and at the domestic level.

The Federation of American Scientists, or FAS, says France maintains the world’s fourth largest nuclear arsenal, with an estimated 290 nuclear warheads.

The United Kingdom, which is no longer an EU member but is working on restoring closer ties with the 27-nation bloc, also has nuclear weapons.

“In terms of extending our nuclear deterrent or using it to protect other European nations –- we already do,” said Tom Wells, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “The U.K. already commits its nuclear forces to NATO, helping to safeguard European Euro-Atlantic security.”

During the Cold War, the U.S. nuclear umbrella was aimed at ensuring that allies, especially NATO members, would be protected by American nuclear forces in case of a threat. That’s one of the reasons why many nations in Europe and across the world haven’t pursued their own nuclear arsenals.

Last month, Germany’s election winner and likely future chancellor Friedrich Merz called for a discussion on “nuclear sharing” with France. Germany is among the European countries that host U.S. nuclear weapons under NATO’s nuclear sharing policy,

Macron said Wednesday any decision to use France’s nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president.

—-

Associated Press Writers Lorne Cook in Brussels, Jill Lawless in London and Harriet Morris contributed.

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press