Afghan and Pakistani forces trade fire at the border as a key crossing remains closed

Afghan and Pakistani forces trade fire at the border as a key crossing remains closed View Photo

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani and Afghan forces traded fire overnight at a key northwestern border crossing that has been closed for more than a week over a dispute between the two neighbors, officials said Monday.

No casualties were reported on either side of the Torkham crossing, which has been shut for 11 days due to Pakistan disputing Afghanistan’s construction of a new border post there.

Both countries have in the past closed Torkham and the southwestern Chaman border crossing, most often over deadly shootings and cross-fire. The crossings are vital for trade and travel between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

A Pakistani official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said that Taliban security forces opened fire unprovoked in the early hours of Monday, targeting Pakistan’s border post with automatic weapons. Pakistani personnel returned fire, the official said.

There was no immediate comment on the exchange from the Taliban government in Kabul.

Thousands of trucks and vehicles are stranded on both sides of the Torkham crossing, leaving people stuck in harsh winter conditions.

By RIAZ KHAN

Associated Press