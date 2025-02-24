The Latest: Ukraine marks 3rd war anniversary View Photo

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada were in Ukraine’s capital Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The visitors, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were set to attend anniversary events and discuss supporting Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The anniversary was being marked as U.S. policies on Russia and Ukraine shift under President Donald Trump.

Here’s the latest:

Incendiary device targets Russian Consulate in France

French authorities say an incendiary device has exploded outside the Russian Consulate in the southern port city of Marseille on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. No injuries were reported.

A second device, which was also thrown against the consulate’s outer wall, did not explode and fell to the sidewalk. A bomb disposal expert was called to the scene.

The suspect fled and an investigation has been launched, an official said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be publicly named by national police policy. Authorities did not provide details on the suspect or a motive.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the incident has “all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack.”

EU brings new sanctions against Russia

European Union foreign ministers have given the greenlight to new sanctions against Russia which are entering force on the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Among the latest sanctions endorsed Monday are measures targeting Russia’s so-called “ shadow fleet ” of ships that it exploits to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or to carry stolen Ukrainian grain. The EU said 74 vessels were added to its list.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the new measures also target “those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, videogame controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions, and propaganda outlets used to spout lies.”

Asset freezes and travel bans were imposed on 83 officials and entities. More than 2,300 officials and entities have been hit since the invasion began, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

German president says Europe’s peace requires support for Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says “peace and freedom in Europe demand of us that we support Ukraine resolutely.”

“Germany stands firmly beside Ukraine, with humanitarian aid, with protection for refugees, with military support,” Steinmeier said in the video message, parts of which were aired on Ukrainian television. “And we will not ease up as long as this illegal war lasts.”

Steinmeier planned to join a video summit Zelenskyy was holding Monday with leaders of supportive nations.

Steinmeier is a largely ceremonial head of state, but the winner of Germany’s election Sunday – conservative leader Friedrich Merz – also has been a staunch backer of Ukraine.

“More than ever, we must put Ukraine in a position of strength,” Merz posted on X Monday. “For a fair peace, the country that is under attack must be part of peace negotiations.”

EU diplomat insists U.S. cannot seal peace deal excluding Ukraine and Europe

The European Union’s top diplomat insists that the U.S. cannot seal any peace deal to end the war with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukraine or Europe being involved.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday also highlighted what she claimed was pro-Russian positions being taken up by the Trump administration.

“You can discuss whatever you want with Putin. But if it comes to Europe or Ukraine then Ukraine and Europe also have to agree to this deal,” Kallas told reporters in Brussels, where she is chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Kallas travels to Washington on Tuesday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

She said in terms of U.S. message, it was “clear that the Russian narrative is there very strongly represented.”

U.N. expected to vote on dueling Russia-Ukraine resolutions

The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote Monday on dueling resolutions — Ukraine’s European-backed proposal demanding an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from the country and a U.S. call for a swift end to the war that never mentions Moscow’s aggression.

The United States pressured the Ukrainians to withdraw their nonbinding resolution in favor of its proposal, a U.S. official and a European diplomat said Sunday. But Ukraine refused, and it will be put to a vote in the 193-nation assembly, two European diplomats said. All spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were private.

It’s a reflection of the tensions that have emerged between the U.S. and Ukraine after President Donald Trump suddenly opened negotiations with Russia in a bid to quickly resolve the conflict. It also underscores the strain in the transatlantic alliance with Europe over the Trump administration’s extraordinary turnaround on engagement with Moscow. European leaders were dismayed that they and Ukraine were left out of preliminary talks last week.

— Associated Press journalist Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Zelenskyy indicates more equitable mineral deal is in works

A contentious Trump administration proposal to give the U.S. $500 billion worth of profits from Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as compensation for its wartime assistance to Kyiv has been taken off the table, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday, indicating a more equitable deal is in the works.

Zelenskyy had earlier declined a U.S. draft agreement on exploitation of his country’s valuable minerals such as lithium used in the aerospace, defense and nuclear industries because it did not contain security guarantees and came with the $500 billion price tag.

“The question of $500 billion is no longer there,” Zelenskyy told a news conference at a forum of government officials in Kyiv marking the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

No details on the status of the negotiations were given. Ukraine has insisted on security guarantees that it needs to deter any potential Russian aggression in the future.