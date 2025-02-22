England regains Calcutta Cup after Scotland misses goalkicks at Twickenham View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Scotland surrendered the Calcutta Cup when Finn Russell couldn’t convert their three tries and lost to England 16-15 in dramatic fashion at Twickenham on Saturday.

Russell missed his last chance with 20 seconds left in regulation, the angled conversion attempt sailing about a meter wide of the left post.

Despite being outscored three tries to one, England held on to win successive nailbiters after the last-gasp home upset of France and kept alive its Six Nations title hopes.

The bonus was a first home victory over Scotland in eight years.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s title bid was finished after a second straight loss, and the end of an historic run of four successive wins over England.

England didn’t lead in the gritty, tension-filled match until the 67th minute after Marcus Smith’s second penalty for 13-10.

Moments later, Scotland’s eighth penalty of the second half gave Fin Smith a monster shot from halfway which he slotted for 16-10 with 10 minutes to go, punctuated by an air punch.

Scotland still had chances but either shot itself in the foot or England’s defense scrambled superbly — captain Maro Itoje stole a ruck ball while practically doing a handstand.

Then in the 79th, Stafford McDowall took Tom Jordan’s inside pass and burst through from halfway all the way into the England 22 and quick hands let wing Duhan van der Merwe stroll across to give Russell a chance to make the match-winning conversion.

But he missed.

For most of the game, Scotland made all the running. Its backline took just 3 1/2 minutes to confirm England fears when Van der Merwe slipped Ollie Lawrence — a former clubmate at Worcester — Blair Kinghorn was in support, Jordan tore down the left touchline and passed inside for scrumhalf Ben White to score, untouched, his third try in this fixture.

England’s reply was also typical. Brute strength finished with winger Tommy Freeman crashing over between three defenders beside the left post.

Scotland had a flashy answer to that. From lineout ball, Kyle Rowe came off his wing, Kinghorn linked, Van der Merwe stood for the offload and center Huw Jones gassed into the left corner for 10-7 inside the first quarter.

Jones’ sixth try against England equaled the record for a Scotland player in this fixture, dating to 1871, until Van der Merwe scored his seventh try at the end.

England held out and almost stole the lead at the end of the half when Lawrence and Marcus Smith manufactured a break but Lawrence couldn’t produce a second miracle offload at the try-line.

Scotland’s failure to finish chances came back to bite it in the second half and its discipline collapsed. After giving up four penalties in the first half, it conceded nine in the second. The scrum was a liability and, despite the quality of the attack, runners got isolated.

England made 194 tackles, more than twice as many as Scotland, and expertly picked its moments to kill Scotland attacks.

Unlike Russell, the Smiths, Marcus and Fin, were perfect off the tee.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby