Partly Cloudy
46.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Woods breaks 2nd-period tie in Sceptres’ 3-1 win over Fleet

Sponsored by:
By AP News
PWHL Fleet Sceptres Hockey

Woods breaks 2nd-period tie in Sceptres’ 3-1 win over Fleet

Photo Icon View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Emma Woods broke a tie with 20 seconds left in the second period and the Toronto Sceptres beat the Boston Fleet 3-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Jesse Compher and Emma Maltais also scored for Toronto, and Kristen Campbell made 16 saves.

Megan Keller scored for Boston. Aerin Frankel stopped 25 shots.

Takeaways

Fleet: Keller leads PWHL defenders with five goals.

Sceptres: Last in the six-team league three weeks ago, Toronto (6-1-4-6) is third now, four points ahead of the Fleet (4-3-2-6).

Key moment

Woods scored from in front off a feed from Izzy Daniel.

Key stat

Toronto had a 28-17 shots advantage, holding Boston to three shots in the third period.

Up next

Both teams are in action Sunday. Boston hosts Minnesota, and Toronto faces Ottawa in Edmonton as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 