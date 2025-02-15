Woods breaks 2nd-period tie in Sceptres’ 3-1 win over Fleet View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Emma Woods broke a tie with 20 seconds left in the second period and the Toronto Sceptres beat the Boston Fleet 3-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Jesse Compher and Emma Maltais also scored for Toronto, and Kristen Campbell made 16 saves.

Megan Keller scored for Boston. Aerin Frankel stopped 25 shots.

Takeaways

Fleet: Keller leads PWHL defenders with five goals.

Sceptres: Last in the six-team league three weeks ago, Toronto (6-1-4-6) is third now, four points ahead of the Fleet (4-3-2-6).

Key moment

Woods scored from in front off a feed from Izzy Daniel.

Key stat

Toronto had a 28-17 shots advantage, holding Boston to three shots in the third period.

Up next

Both teams are in action Sunday. Boston hosts Minnesota, and Toronto faces Ottawa in Edmonton as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

