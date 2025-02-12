Sri Lanka wins the toss and bats first in the one-day series opener against Australia

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat in the first of the two-match one-day international series against Australia on Wednesday.

The series will be a warmup for the Australians ahead of the Champions Trophy to be played later this month in Pakistan. Sri Lanka did not qualify for the tournament.

Australia rested front-line players Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell. Sri Lanka made one change from its last ODI against New Zealand in Auckland in January — Dunith Wellalage replaced Chamindu Wickramasinghe.

Australia won the recently-concluded test series 2-0.

___

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steve Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket