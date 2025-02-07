Hungary’s Orbán says he will do away with pro-democracy and rights groups receiving U.S. aid

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will take legal action to eliminate non-governmental organizations and media outlets operating in the country that receive funding from the United States and other international sources, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday.

Orbán, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, said in statements on state radio that his government was going “line by line” through organizations operating in Hungary that have received financial assistance from the United States. He praised Trump’s decision to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development, the agency charged with delivering humanitarian assistance overseas, claiming such aid had been used to fund organizations that sought to “topple” his government.

“Now is the moment when these international networks have to be taken down, they have to be swept away,” Orbán said. “It is necessary to make their existence legally impossible.”

Hungary under Orbán has for years enacted crackdowns on NGOs and the country’s independent media, passing laws that critics argue seek to stigmatize and hinder groups that provide protection for women and minorities, offer legal and human rights assistance, and expose official corruption.

Those efforts ramped up in 2023 when Orbán’s right-wing populist government launched the Sovereignty Protection Office, an authority tasked with investigating organizations and media outlets it deems to be exerting foreign influence.

The office has the power to gather information on any groups or individuals that benefit from foreign funding and influence public debate, and Hungary’s secret services can assist in its investigations.

But opponents have compared the office to Russia’s “foreign agent” law, and said it can be used to arbitrarily target government critics, including NGOs and journalists. Anyone convicted of a violation can face prison terms of up to three years.

On Friday, Orbán said people who work for organizations that received USAID funding could be considered “agents,” and described Trump’s moves to dismantle the U.S. agency as like a “cleansing wind” from what he called the “Trump tornado.”

“All money coming from America should be made public, and those who receive it should have sanctions enacted against them,” Orbán said. “You cannot accept money from abroad in order to influence Hungarian politics, and this will be legally enforced. Those involved will face legal consequences.”

Hungary under Orbán has been accused by numerous domestic and international bodies of grave democratic backsliding and of abusing the rights of protected minorities, and also of maintaining a wide system of public corruption and political patronage.

The European Union has withheld billions in funding to Hungary over its violations of rule-of-law and democracy standards and its failure to address deficiencies in judicial independence.

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press