West Indies wins the toss and elects to bat on another turning wicket in 2nd test against Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — West Indies won the toss and elected to bat on another turning wicket against Pakistan in the second test on Saturday.

Pakistan leads the series 1-0 after its spin trio of Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed claimed all 20 wickets at the same venue to beat the tourists by 127 runs inside three days.

Pakistan awarded a test debut to Kashif Ali, the lone fast bowler in the playing XI, and captain Shan Masood said at the coin toss that the home team wanted to build its fast bowling stock in test matches.

Ali replaced Khurram Shahzad, who was dropped after bowling just one over in the first test. Ali is a 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler and has taken 101 wickets in 31 first-class matches over the last three years.

West Indies made two changes and brought in fast bowler Kemar Roach in place of injured paceman Jayden Seals. Top-order batter Amir Jangoo, who scored a century in his debut ODI against Sri Lanka last month, will make his test debut and replaced struggling Keacy Carty.

It is the last series for both teams in the World Test Championship with Pakistan at No. 8 and West Indies at No. 9. Australia and South Africa have already qualified for the WTC final at Lord’s in June.

Lineups:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Ali.

