Davos 2025: Some notable quotes from the World Economic Forum meeting View Photo

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Leading business and political figures attending the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, have discussed and debated topics such as technology, tariffs, climate change, Ukraine, Gaza and the global economy this week. Here is some of what they said:

____

“We are witnessing a backsliding in democracy everywhere in the world, even in the most advanced democracy, It is a movement into the bad — in the wrong direction.” — Alain Berset, a former Swiss president who heads the Council of Europe, which defends human rights and supports democracy.

____

“The common denominator for the countries that are failing is the mental virus of woke ideology. It is the great pandemic of our time that needs to be cured. It is the cancer that must be cut out.” — Javier Milei, president of Argentina.

___

“We’re at yet another turning point, which some see as a problem for Europe, but others call a chance. Europe must establish itself as a strong global player. Let’s not forget — there’s no ocean separating European countries from Russia.” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Europe’s aid for Ukraine.

____

“I hope there is an argument that can be made to Trump that this is the thing that (Joe) Biden and (Barack) Obama and (Bill) Clinton couldn’t do. You know, this is your chance to get a great big gold medal.” — Tom Fletcher, the U.N. humanitarian aid coordinator, on hopes that Trump could foster peace in the Middle East.

___

“The world is undergoing an energy transition that is unstoppable.” — United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell, saying that the “door remains open” if the U.S. wants to get back into the Paris accord one day.

___

“Our fossil fuel addiction is a Frankenstein monster, sparing nothing and no one. All around us, we see clear signs that the monster has become master.” — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, discussing companies that backtracked on climate commitments.

___

“The hope within Meta is that this will actually work better and it also has a big advantage, which is that Meta has never seen itself as having the legitimacy to decide what is right or wrong for society.” — Meta Platforms AI scientist Yann Lecun, explaining the social media company’s decision to replace its fact-checking program with crowd-sourced community notes.

By The Associated Press