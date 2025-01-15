Middle East latest: Palestinian prime minister says Palestinian Authority should run Gaza in future View Photo

The Palestinian prime minister says it’s unacceptable for any entity other than the Palestinian Authority to run the Gaza Strip in the future, as Israel and Hamas appear to be at the closest point yet to sealing a deal to end 15 months of war.

“While we’re waiting for the ceasefire, it’s important to stress that it will not be acceptable for any entity to govern Gaza Strip but the legitimate Palestinian leadership and the government of the State of Palestine,” Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said Wednesday. He was visiting Norway, one of three European countries that formally recognized a Palestinian state in May.

Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007, confining the Western-backed Palestinian Authority’s limited self-rule to parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The U.S. has called for a revitalized Palestinian Authority to govern both the West Bank and Gaza ahead of eventual statehood, which the Israeli government opposes.

Mustafa said “any attempt to consolidate the separation between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, or creating transitional entities, will be rejected.”

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, when militants stormed into southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people and abducted around 250. A third of the 100 hostages still held in Gaza are believed to be dead.

The Israel Hamas-war has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health authorities there. The Health Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians, but says women and children make up more than half the fatalities.

Norway says a ceasefire for Gaza is only the beginning of a long recovery

OSLO, Norway — Norway’s foreign minister says it’s important to look ahead to the longer-term future as hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza rise.

Espen Barth Eide said at an event in Oslo Wednesday attended by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa that “that it’s really the moment to deep dive into what will then happen next.”

He cautioned that “just the ceasefire can easily create the sense of vacuum, of unfulfilled hope. And the problems in Gaza would not be over. The divisions will not be over. The hatred would not be laid to rest if it was only a ceasefire.”

Barth Eide said the international community expects “that Israel understands that it’s time to move on and to help solve the long outstanding issue of Palestine. And of course, that our friends in Palestine also work effectively together to build a strong government and a strong capacity that all the Palestinian territories are united, so that both sides have a good partner in building peace.”

Norway is one of three European countries that formally recognized a Palestinian state in May.

By The Associated Press