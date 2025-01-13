China says a fishing vessel hijacked off Somalia with 18 crew aboard has been freed

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Chinese-owned fishing vessel hijacked off the Somali coast in November has been set free with its 18-member crew, the Chinese Embassy in Somalia said Monday.

The embassy said in a statement posted on X that the crew was rescued Monday following “the unremitting efforts of the Chinese government.”

“The Chinese side strongly condemns this vicious action which threatened the safety of the crew and international navigation security, and will continue to firmly safeguard the lawful rights of Chinese citizens and enterprises overseas,” the statement said.

The ship and its crew were hijacked in late November and taken to Xaafuun district in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland, a territory in Somalia’s northeast. The pirates who took the ship later demanded a ransom of $10 million.

It was not immediately clear if the money was paid.

The embassy statement said “the Chinese side maintained close consultation and coordination” with federal authorities in Somalia as well as the regional government of Puntland in efforts to rescue the ship and its crew.

The hijacking underscored the persistent challenges of maritime security in Somalia’s waters. Somalia has for years been blighted by piracy, which peaked in 2011, when the United Nations says more than 160 attacks were recorded off the Somali coast.

Incidents have declined drastically since then, however, largely due to the presence of American and allied navies in international waters.

By OMAR FARUK

Associated Press