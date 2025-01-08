Poland to hold presidential election on May 18, says parliament speaker who will run in it

Poland to hold presidential election on May 18, says parliament speaker who will run in it View Photo

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s parliament said Wednesday that the country’s presidential election will be held on May 18, with a runoff on June 1 if needed.

The election will decide whether the pro-European Union Cabinet of Prime Minister Donald Tusk will gain an ally in the presidential palace at a challenging time for Poland and for Europe, with a full-scale war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The incumbent right-wing President Andrzej Duda is at odds with the government, blocking legislation and making strongly critical comments. In the latest spat, Duda chose skiing over attending a concert gala marking the launch of Poland’s rotating presidency in the EU.

Duda is to leave office in August, ending his second five-year term. He cannot seek another term, according to Poland’s constitution.

Szymon Holownia, the powerful speaker of the lower house of parliament, or Sejm, has declared he will run for president as head of Poland 2050, a party within the ruling coalition.

He said he was announcing the election date early in the political calendar to allow ample time for procedures and campaigning, which can officially begin from Jan. 15.

The powers of the president are limited in Poland, where the government decides on domestic and international policy. The president is the supreme commander of the armed forces, cooperating with the government. He can propose legislation and veto new laws and also has a say on Poland’s foreign relations.

The chief governing party, the Civic Coalition, has chosen Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski as its candidate for president. Tusk, the party’s leader and former head of the European Union, has chosen to stay in his government seat.

The right-wing opposition party, Law and Justice, backs historian Karol Nawrocki in the election. Nawrocki, now head of a national history institute, IPN, has been a controversial figure. Recent media reports allege Nawrocki had ties to hard-right groups and acquaintances in criminal circles. Nawrocki denies the allegations.

Law and Justice was ousted in the 2023 general election after eight years of turbulent, euro-sceptic rule. Duda hailed from the party and was largely its ally.

A far-right leader, Slawomir Mentzen, is running in the election for the Konfederacja (Confederation) party.

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press