European court rules against Greece over migrant’s illegal deportation, calls practice ‘systematic’

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights, in a landmark ruling Tuesday, found that Greece had illegally deported a woman back to neighboring Turkey and described the use of summary expulsions or “pushbacks” as systematic.

The decision at the court in Strasbourg, France could impact how Europe handles migrants at its borders, at a time when Greece and several European Union member states are seeking tougher immigration controls.

A Turkish woman — identified only by her initials A.R.E. — was awarded damages of 20,000 euros ($21,000) after the court ruled that she had been improperly expelled in 2019 after crossing the Greek-Turkish border, having been presented no opportunity to make an asylum claim.

“The court considered that there were strong indications to suggest that there had existed, at the time of the events alleged, a systematic practice of ‘pushbacks’ of third-country nationals by the Greek authorities, from the Evros region (on the Greek border) to Turkey,” the decision said.

Citing a lack of evidence, the court rejected a second claim made by an Afghan man, who said he had been illegally returned to Turkey from the Greek island of Samos in 2020 when he was 15.

Greek government representatives at the hearings had denied the allegations, challenging the authenticity of the evidence presented and arguing that Greece’s border policies comply with international law.

The U.N. refugee agency has urged Greece to more thoroughly investigate multiple pushback allegations, while several major human rights groups have described the alleged irregular deportations as a systematic practice.

Greece’s National Transparency Authority, a publicly-funded corruption watchdog, said that it found no evidence to support the pushback allegations following a four-month investigation in 2022.

The European Court of Human Rights is an international court based in Strasbourg, France, that adjudicates human rights violations by 46 member states of the Council of Europe, a body older than the European Union and its predecessor, the European Economic Community.

