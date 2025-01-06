Macron declares Trump has ‘solid ally’ in France, urges realism from Ukraine over territory View Photo

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron extended an olive branch to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, declaring that France is “a solid ally” as he outlined his vision for global diplomacy in 2025 during his New Year’s address to French ambassadors.

“Donald Trump knows that he has a solid ally in France, an ally he does not underestimate, one who believes in Europe and carries a lucid ambition for the transatlantic relationship,” Macron said at the Élysée Palace, emphasizing France’s commitment to fostering cooperation while urging European nations to fortify their unity and resilience.

“If we decide to be weak and defeatist, there is little chance we will be respected by the United States under President Trump,” he warned.

Macron’s speech, delivered against a backdrop of geopolitical turmoil, laid out France’s foreign policy priorities, spanning the Ukraine war, European defense, and the Middle East.

Even as Macron extended an olive branch to Trump, he delivered pointed criticism of tech mogul Elon Musk, a known Trump ally, for promoting what he described as a “new reactionary international” movement through his social media platform, X.

Without naming Musk directly, Macron referenced his alleged support for Germany’s far-right AfD party and his increasing interference in European elections.

“Who could have imagined, 10 years ago, that the owner of one of the world’s largest social networks would intervene directly in elections, including in Germany?” Macron said. He warned of the risks posed by unchecked power in the hands of tech billionaires and the destabilizing impact they could have on democratic institutions.

Macron framed Musk’s influence as a challenge to Europe’s democratic values, reinforcing the need for European unity and resilience against external disruptions.

Call for realism and responsibility on Ukraine

Addressing the grinding war in Ukraine, Macron stressed the need for “realistic discussions on territorial questions,” adding, “such negotiations can only be conducted by Ukrainians themselves.”

He called on the United States to “help change the nature of the situation and convince Russia to come to the negotiating table,” while underscoring Europe’s pivotal role. “The Europeans will have to construct security guarantees for Ukraine, which will be primarily their responsibility,” he said.

Macron countered Trump’s campaign pledge for an express settlement, warning, “There is no quick and easy solution in Ukraine.” He also highlighted the stakes for the United States, stating, “The new American president himself knows the United States has no chance of winning anything if Ukraine loses.”

The French president further cautioned against compromise due to fatigue. “The credibility of the West will be shattered if we compromise because of fatigue,” he asserted, adding that a capitulation of Ukraine would be catastrophic—not just for Europe, but for U.S. credibility as well.

Fight against terrorism is a ‘central’ priority

Macron addressed a range of pressing international issues, identifying Iran as the “principal strategic and security challenge” in the Middle East. He pointed to Tehran’s accelerated nuclear program as a looming global threat, warning that the world is “perilously close to the breaking point.”

On Syria, Macron reiterated France’s long-term commitment to supporting a democratic transition, pledging to remain faithful to Kurdish fighters battling terrorism. “The fight against terrorism must remain central to our priorities,” he said, reaffirming France’s backing for allies like the Kurds while advocating for a “sovereign, pluralistic Syria.”

Europe’s defense and economic future

In a sharp critique of Europe’s dependence on U.S. defense technology, Macron urged European nations to bolster their industrial capabilities.

“If we depend on the American industrial base for our security, we will face strategic dilemmas that are both cruel and culpable,” he warned.

Macron also addressed the EU-Mercosur trade deal, signaling France’s intent to push for coherent commitments. The proposed agreement, which aims to reduce tariffs and boost trade between the European Union and South American countries, has been criticized for its potential environmental and agricultural impacts. “The mass is not said. We will continue to defend the coherence of our commitments,” Macron stated.

Macron’s remarks underscored France’s delicate balancing act on the global stage—collaborating with old allies while maintaining European sovereignty.

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press