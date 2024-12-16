EU slaps sanctions on dozens more Russian officials and targets its shadow oil and gas fleet

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on dozens of officials linked to Russia’s war on Ukraine, including two top North Korean defense officials, a military unit blamed for an attack on a Kyiv children’s hospital and the heads of companies in the energy sector.

Russia’s vast shadow fleet of ships that Moscow is exploiting to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, was also targeted. Fifty-two vessels were added to a growing list of ships banned from European ports and deprived of services.

“This package of sanctions is part of our response to weaken Russia’s war machine and those who are enabling this war, also including Chinese companies,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said. “We will stand by the Ukrainian people on all fronts: humanitarian, economic, political, diplomatic and military.”

In all, EU foreign ministers froze the assets of 54 people and 30 “entities,” which are usually companies, ministries, government agencies or other organizations. Travel bans were also imposed on officials.

The EU has slapped several rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February 2022. More than 2,300 officials and entities have now been impacted.

North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol was targeted for being directly involved in the military cooperation, including sending thousands of troops to Russia. Deputy Chief of the armed force’s General Staff, Kim Yong Bok, was also hit for going to Russia to supervise their deployment.

Several companies were also targeted this time, including Russian defense firms, a chemical plant and a civil Russian airline providing logistical support to the armed forces. Measures were also imposed on Chinese nationals accused of supplying drone parts and electronic equipment.

Interests in China, India, Iran, Serbia and the United Arab Emirates accused of helping Russia to circumvent EU sanctions or trade restrictions on the movement of sensitive items that Moscow uses on drones and missiles were also hit.