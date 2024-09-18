Ukraine boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after brief detention in Poland View Photo

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday.

“I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion,” said Zelenskyy after he had a phone conversation with Usyk. “Our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained.”

He posted a photo of Usyk with Ukraine’s Consul General in Krakow after the athlete was released.

It was not immediately clear why the 37-year-old Usyk was detained. He is one of Ukraine’s most prominent athletes known abroad, and he has organized and participated in different projects aiding his country’s efforts to resist Russia’s invasion.

“A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved,” said Usyk, expressing gratitude for the “efficient support” of Ukrainian diplomats. “And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia,” he said on Instagram.

Recently appointed Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, said on X that he was briefed on the details of Usyk’s detention. “Such actions toward our champion are disproportionate and unacceptable,” he said. “We’ll send a relevant note to the Polish side.”

The 37-year-old Usyk beat Tyson Fury in May in Saudi Arabia to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 24 years. He later announced that he vacated the belt, meaning the Ukrainian is no longer be the undisputed world champion.

Fury’s rematch with Usyk is scheduled for Dec. 21, again in Saudi Arabia. After that fight, Usyk is considering dropping a weight and returning to box at cruiserweight.

Usyk, an Olympic gold medalist in 2012, started his pro career as a cruiserweight and became the division’s undisputed champion in 2018 with a win over Russian Murat Gassiev to unify all four belts.

He moved up to heavyweight a year later and won three title belts against Anthony Joshua in 2021.

