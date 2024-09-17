Iran releases an Austrian man, the first time his imprisonment made public

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran authorities released an Austrian citizen who was held in prison in the country’s northwest, state media said Tuesday, the first time information about his imprisonment was made public.

Mizanonilne.ir news agency, which is affiliated with the country’s tribunals, cited the judiciary department’s head of the province of west Azerbaijan, Nasser Atabati, as saying that Christian Weber was released based on “Islamic mercies” and handed to the Austrian embassy in Iran. It didn’t elaborate on reasons for his arrest nor how long he remained in jail.

The Austrian ambassador to Iran, Wolf Dietrich Heim, visited the province to facilitate his release, according to the report.

The Austrian foreign ministry issued a statement Tuesday, saying Weber was released the day before without sharing details about his incarceration or charges.

“We are relieved that the Austrian citizen was finally able to leave the Iranian prison yesterday. The team of the Austrian Embassy keeps taking care of him and will arrange for him to leave Iran as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Iran occasionally announces the detention and release of Western citizens as well as dual nationals that rights groups say Tehran uses as bargaining chips in deals with the West.