3 suspects in fatal shooting of Israeli Arab businessman in Istanbul detained in Romania

ISTANBUL (AP) — Three suspects wanted in connection with the killing of an Israeli Arab businessman in Istanbul have been detained in Romania, Turkish police said late Tuesday.

Abdulkadir Anas was shot dead on Sunday evening as he sat in a car. Two other men were wounded, one who remains in critical condition.

The alleged assailants escaped across the Bulgarian border within 2 1/2 hours of the shooting in Istanbul’s Kagithane district. They will be brought back to Turkey, police said.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office said the attack was motivated by a dispute over money. Four people said to have been involved in planning the attack were arrested Monday.