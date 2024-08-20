Greek authorities detain migrants on the southern island of Crete as smugglers seek new routes

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the southern Greek island of Crete detained 76 migrants early Tuesday after they arrived on three boats as smugglers seek new routes in the region to evade coast guard patrols.

The migrants, from Syria, Egypt, Sudan, and Bangladesh, included six children and arrived before dawn on the tiny island of Gavdos, near Crete’s southern coast, local officials said. Usually, they are detained for identification and processing, after which they can apply for asylum while waiting in refugee camps, with cases accessed on an individual basis.

Smugglers typically target Greek islands close to Turkey’s coastline, but in recent months they have increasingly chosen longer routes to Crete and islands in the central Aegean Sea, where coast guard patrols are more relaxed.

The Greek government is considering setting up state-funded processing centers on Crete to assist local authorities. Currently, migrants are housed in sports facilities, disused buildings, and schools during the summer months.

According to data updated by the United Nations refugee agency, more than 28,000 migrants have arrived illegally in Greece this year, a rate slightly lower than in Italy and Spain. The rate of migrants arriving illegally in Greece has eased slightly so far this year following a post-pandemic spike in 2023, according to UNCHR.

Greece has received backlash from human rights organizations over the treatment of migrants trying to reach its shores. In June, it denied a BBC report that accused its coast guard of brutal practices resulting in dozens of deaths.