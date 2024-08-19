Owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Japan gets takeover bid from Canada’s Alimentation

The operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores and other retail chains in Japan said that it has received a buyout offer from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Seven & i Holdings on Monday said that a special committee that made up of outside directors has been formed to review the bid, but released no other details.

Shares of Seven & i jumped 23% in Tokyo, the largest single day jump for the stock in the company’s history.

The company has been trying to streamline operations and last year sold the department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund.

Seven & isaid that its board, as well as the special committee, have not made any decision yet as to accepting or rejecting the offer, to enter into talks with Alimentation Couche-Tard or to pursue alternative options.

The company will make it’s decision public, it said Monday.

Couche-Tard runs a number of convenience store chains under brand names like Couche-Tard, Circle K, and On the Run. It has more than 14,000 stores across Canada, Ireland, Mexico Russia, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the United States.