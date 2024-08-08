Iran defector loses to old friend and former taekwondo teammate at Paris Olympics

One wore a veil, the other fought with her head bare.

Nahid Kiyani Chandeh and Kimia Alizadeh were once friends and roommates as part of the junior Iran taekwondo team. Now an entire world separates them.

They clashed Thursday at the Paris Olympics in the 57-kilogram division and Alizadeh, who defected from Iran, lost in her bid to win a gold medal for her new country, Bulgaria.

Kiyani Chandeh, the current world champion, came out on top of a very tense fight that was settled by a referee decision after the athletes, both 26, finished tied with seven points each in the decisive third round.

Alizadeh had a three-point lead in the decider with six seconds left, but Kiyani Chandeh leveled with a kick to the head and was handed the victory by superiority.

Alizadeh was the first Iranian female athlete ever to win an Olympic medal when she claimed bronze in Rio de Janeiro as an 18-year-old.

Her win catapulted her to fame, but she grew frustrated with life in Iran. As she announced she was leaving her country four years ago, she accused Iranian officials of sexism and criticized wearing the mandatory hijab headscarf.

At the time, she described herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.”

After heading to Germany, she became a member of the Refugee Olympic Team and came close to earning a bronze medal in Tokyo.

In April, she left the IOC team — created in 2016 to provide opportunities to victims of political persecution and war — when she announced she had received Bulgarian citizenship.

The round-of-16 fight Thursday between the two rivals — who used to be roomates at Iran’s national training center during their youth year — was revenge for Kiyani Chandeh, who had lost to Alizadeh in Tokyo.

She belted out her joy and clenched her fists in delight after her win and celebrated with her coach as Alizadeh took a knee. The rivals didn’t even glance at each other as they exited the octagonal combat zone, then declined to speak to reporters.

Asked whether the bout was politically charged, the president of the Iranian taekwondo federation said it was just a “very hard match.”

“This is a sport, it’s not politics,” he said. “She is in the Bulgaria team now, we respect everybody. Their relationship is not bad.”

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer