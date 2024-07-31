Defending champion U.S. women fall to 0-2 in 3×3 basketball pool play with 20-17 loss to Azerbaijan

PARIS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points, including the go-ahead basket late, to lead Azerbaijan to a 20-17 win over the U.S. in women’s 3×3 basketball pool play at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, dropping the defending champions to 0-2.

The game was tied when Hayes, who plays for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, drove into the lane and finished with a layup to put Azerbaijan on top 18-17 with six seconds to go.

The U.S. had a chance to regain the lead, but Hailey Van Lith’s 2-pointer was off.

A desperation foul by the U.S. led to two free throws by Alexandra Mollenhauer to secure the victory.

The U.S. team was among the favorites to win again in these games. But so far the team has struggled and lost to Germany in the opener.

Dearica Hamby had seven points and five rebounds to lead the U.S. She joined the team this summer after Cameron Brink sustained a knee injury. Van Lith added five points.

“We have to have short term memory and move on to the next one,” Hamby said.

Spain 17, France 12

Sandra Ygueravide scored nine points and Vega Gimeno added seven to lead Spain over France for its second win in pool play.

Marie Eve Paget got France within a point with about three minutes left before Gimeno scored the next four points to extend Spain’s lead to 15-10.

Gimeno swished a 2-pointer to cap that run with about 30 seconds to go. Her teammates screamed after she hit the shot and NBA Hall of Famer Pau Gasol cheered from a courtside seat.

Ygueravide made a free throw and a basket after that to close out the victory.

Spain beat Azerbaijan 18-16 in its first game Tuesday.

All four of France’s players had three points as the team lost its second game after falling to China in overtime Tuesday.

Australia 21, Germany 19

Marena Whittle had nine points and Alex Wilson scored eight, capped by a 2-pointer that lifted Australia over Germany.

Wilson made a basket to put Australia up by 2 with just over a minute left before Svenja Brunckhorst hit a 2-point shot for Germany to tie it at 19-all.

On the next possession, Wilson drained the 2-pointer to lift Australia to the victory with 46 seconds left after the team lost to Canada in its first Olympic game Tuesday.

“I live for those moments,” Wilson said. “You practice that growing up as a kid and as you get older those are the type of shots that you want to take. So I look for those moments as a player.”

Sonja Greinacher had nine points and four rebounds to lead Germany, which beat the defending champion U.S. on Tuesday.

Australia made 5 of 8 free throws in a game in which Germany had just two attempts.

The game was tied at 13-all with about 3 1/2 minutes to go before Australia used a 5-2 run, with two free throws from Wilson, to take an 18-15 lead.

Greinacher got Germany within 1 with a 2-pointer after that to set up the exciting finish.

Canada 21, China 11

Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon had seven points each as Canada improved to 2-0 in pool play with a victory over China.

Canada defeated Australia in its opening game on Tuesday.

“It’s great to have two wins to start the tournament,” Crozon said. “China is an awesome team, so big, so physical.”

Crozon made five of Canada’s first six points as the team raced out to a 6-1 lead.

A basket by Jiyuan Wan got China within four points with about five minutes left before a 6-2 spurt extended Canada’s lead to 16-8. Plouffe made four free throws in that stretch.

China was done in by poor long-range shooting, going 1 for 8, while Canada made five of its 12 attempts.

Mingling Chen had five points to lead China after the team beat France in overtime in its first game.

Despite winning its first two games, Canada is still looking for improvement.

“I really think we have to clean up some things defensively, and then just be clear on our defensive exchanges,” Crozon said.

