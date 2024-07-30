What to watch for at the Paris Olympics: Katie Ledecky expected to win her 1st gold of these Games

Katie Ledecky is an overwhelming favorite to claim her first gold of these Games with one of her best events in the pool highlighting Wednesday’s action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here is a guide of what to look out for:

Ledecky looking to defend gold in the 1,500 freestyle

When the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle made its debut on the Olympic program in Tokyo three years ago, Ledecky won by more than a four-second margin.

This time it could be an even bigger margin.

Ledecky won her heat Tuesday by more than a half-lap ahead of Simona Quadarella of Italy.

The 1,500 final is scheduled for 9:13 p.m. CEST (3:13 p.m. EDT).

Ledecky’s only medal so far in Paris was a bronze in the 400 free.

The other swimming finals on Wednesday will be held between 8:30 p.m. CEST (2:30 p.m. EDT) and about 10:45 p.m. CEST (4:45 p.m. EDT). They include the women’s 100 free, the men’s 200 butterfly, the men’s 200 breaststroke and the men’s 100 free.

Triathlon questions

The men’s triathlon scheduled for Tuesday was postponed because of concerns about the water quality in the Seine River. It was rescheduled for Wednesday, when the women’s competition is also slated to be held.

But both will happen only if water tests show acceptable levels of E. coli and other bacteria. Friday is also planned as a backup date.

However, storms or rain are forecast Tuesday night through Thursday, which could complicate rescheduling because rain generally causes bacteria levels in the Seine to rise.

If Wednesday’s races do go ahead, the women will start at 8 a.m. CEST (2 a.m. EDT) and the men will start at 10:45 a.m. CEST (4:45 a.m. EDT).

Djokovic and Alcaraz back on the red clay

Still chasing the only big title he lacks after getting past longtime rival Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic faces Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the third round at Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won the French Open at the same venue last month, plays Roman Safiullin of Russia.

Gymnastics

The men’s all-around final in gymnastics is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CEST (11:30 EDT).

By The Associated Press