US women beat Britain in Olympic rugby 7s to set up semifinal against defending champion New Zealand

US women beat Britain in Olympic rugby 7s to set up semifinal against defending champion New Zealand View Photo

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Ilona Maher created a try and almost scored another as the U.S. women’s rugby sevens team reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time with a 17-7 win over Britain on Monday.

Now for the tougher part: a semifinal against defending champion New Zealand.

The New Zealanders trounced China 55-5 in the quarterfinals and appear to be peaking at the right time.

So does 2016 gold medalist Australia, with Maddison Levi scoring three tries in a thumping 40-7 quarterfinal win over Ireland to increase her tournament tally to an Olympic record 11.

It was the second meeting of the day between those teams and quite a contrast after the Australians only narrowly won 19-14 to finish the group stage unbeaten.

The world sevens series champions will next take on a Canada lineup coming off a 19-14 win over host France.

France’s loss in the quarterfinals meant two of the three medal-winning women’s teams from the Tokyo Olympics didn’t make it back to the medal rounds.

France lost the Tokyo final to New Zealand, but were hopeful of making it a golden double for the hosts in Paris after the men’s team led by Antoine Dupont beat two-time champion Fiji to clinch the title on Saturday night.

The Fijian women took bronze in Tokyo but haven’t won a game in Paris, losing to Canada, China and New Zealand in the pool stage and to 28-22 Brazil.

The semifinals will be played Tuesday afternoon and the rugby sevens program concludes with a night final to crown the champion women’s team.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games