A shooting in a mosque in Oman kills 4 and wounds others, police say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A shooting in a mosque in Oman killed four people and wounded others on Tuesday, according to the police. Two Pakistanis were among the dead, said their government.

The Royal Oman Police said in a statement online the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighborhood of Muscat, the Omani capital.

Police gave no motive nor said who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

Later, Pakistan’s embassy in Muscat confirmed that two of its nationals died in the shooting.

“Pakistan strongly condemns that dastardly terrorist attack on Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Wadi Kabir in Muscat, Oman, that resulted in multiple casualties including the death of two Pakistanis,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Oman is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Such violence is rare in the sultanate.

The U.S. Embassy in Oman issued a warning for Americans to “stay away from the area” and canceled all visa appointments for Tuesday at the embassy.