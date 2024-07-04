Sweden protests against death penalties given to 3 Swedes in Iraq, says a 4th case isn’t confirmed View Photo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it will summon the Iraqi chargé d’affaires in Stockholm to protest against death sentences received by Swedes in Iraq.

Last month, Stockholm protested over a death sentence given to a Swede. On Thursday, two more cases were confirmed, bringing the total to at least three Swedes who have been sentenced to death in Iraq in recent weeks. All were related to a deadly shooting earlier this year, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said it has also received information that a fourth Swedish citizen has received a death sentence that could be drug related. However, “there are certain uncertainties regarding the person’s identity, which is why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot confirm the sentence at the moment,” it said.

“We are acting to ensure that the sentences are not carried out,” the ministry said, adding that Sweden condemns any use of the death penalty. “We oppose it always, everywhere and under any circumstances,” it said.

The ministry said it has been in contact with the Swedes and their families but declined to give further details, citing privacy regulations.

Swedish media have said the three Swedes are accused of involvement in the murder of a criminal in Iraq. The killing earlier this year is believed to be linked to a gang war between two Swedish groups that has resulted in numerous killings and attempted murders, some occurring outside Sweden. The Foxtrot network and its rival, Rumba, have been involved in deadly feuds for years.