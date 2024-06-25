Rally driving great Ogier and co-driver Landais hospitalized in Poland after crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Eight-time world rally champion Sébastien Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais have been hospitalized after a crash in Poland on Tuesday while preparing for this week’s race.

A police spokesman in Olsztyn, Tomasz Markowski, said two cars were involved near the northeast village of Wlosty, and four people were taken to hospital. The rural area is not far from the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

TV footage showed an ambulance helicopter in a field and police and firefighters at the site.

Ogier’s Toyota Gazoo Racing team said in a statement the French crew was “involved in a road accident during reconnaissance for Rally Poland and have been taken for medical checks.”

The 40-year-old Ogier is one of the greatest rally drivers in history. He won six straight world titles from 2013-18, and the most recent in 2021.

Driving part-time in the world rally championship this year, he won the Croatia Rally in April and the Portugal Rally in May. Poland is hosting its first WRC event in seven years, and Ogier won here twice.

