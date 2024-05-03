Clear
61.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Photo Icon View Photo

April 25 – May 1, 2024

From clashes in Istanbul, to protests in Berlin, people around the world demonstrated on May Day.

Kenya, along with other parts of East Africa, has been overwhelmed by flooding.

The Olympic flame started its journey to France from Greece, sailing through the Corinth canal.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 