Ukrainian president says dismissed commander to become new UK ambassador

Ukraine’s president on Thursday announced that he has approved his former top general, whom he dismissed last month, to become the country’s new ambassador to the United Kingdom, a key supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month replaced Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who had been commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military. The move was part of a shake-up aimed at reigniting momentum in the deadlocked war.

“Our alliance with Britain should only strengthen,” Zelenskyy said.

Britain has been a strong ally of Ukraine in the war, now in its third year.

Britain said Thursday it would provide 10,000 drones to Ukraine.

The announcement by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit in Kyiv with Zelenskyy includes an investment of 125 million pounds ($160 million) on top of 200 million pounds ($256 million) previously committed for drones.

By The Associated Press