Poland’s president meets Lockheed Martin CEO about further investment in military weapons

By AP News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has met the CEO of U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin about strengthening security in the region and continued U.S. investment in Poland’s military weapons and equipment, the country’s National Security Bureau said Wednesday.

The bureau in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said the talks between President Andrzej Duda and Jim Taiclet included “securing the participation of Poland’s defense sector” in deliveries and maintenance of U.S. weapons such as jet fighters, Javelin missiles and elements of the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Lockheed Martin makes Javelins, HIMARS and some jet fighters.

More than 10,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Poland, on NATO’s eastern flank, mostly in the Rzeszow region near the border with Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion there.

