Polish doctor kidnapped in Chad has been released

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister said Tuesday that a Polish doctor kidnapped in Chad has been freed and is “safe and sound.”

The woman was volunteering at the Saint-Michel Hospital, located several hundred kilometers (miles) from the Central African nation’s capital, when attackers pretending to be patients abducted her and a Mexican doctor, private Polish broadcaster Polsat News reported Monday.

Chadian and French forces launched a search for her.

“The Polish citizen kidnapped in Chad has been released,” Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said on X late Tuesday. “She is safe and sound, of which I informed her relatives by phone. I would like to thank the local forces and our French allies for their actions.”

Kidnappings for ransom are frequent in Chad’s Tandjile region, where the abduction took place.

The Mexican doctor escaped during an altercation between the abductors and Chad’s security forces, while the Polish woman was taken away, a fellow doctor told The Associated Press.