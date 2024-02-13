Cloudy
Turkish police arrest an Islamic State suspect who worked at a nuclear power plant, reports say

By AP News

ISTANBUL (AP) — Counterterrorism police in Turkey have arrested an Islamic State group suspect who was working at a nuclear power plant being built in the country’s south, local media reported Tuesday.

The Russian national had been working at the Akkuyu nuclear facility under false identity papers, the Ihlas News Agency and other media reported.

The $20 billion power plant is being built by Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom in Mersin province on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. It was inaugurated last April and is expected to start producing electricity next year.

The suspect was brought before a court and jailed pending trial.

Two alleged IS militants are accused of fatally shooting a man at the Roman Catholic Saint Maria Church in Istanbul last month. Dozens of suspects were detained in relation to the attack, including the two alleged gunmen. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya last week said 147 people suspected of having ties to IS have been arrested across Turkey.

