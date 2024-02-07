Light Rain
Spanish runner Katir provisionally suspended on allegation he failed to be available for drug test

By AP News

MADRID (AP) — Spanish long-distance runner Mo Katir, a world championship silver medalist, has been provisionally suspended on accusations he failed to make himself available for out-of-competition drug testing.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday he faces an allegation of breaking the “whereabouts” rule. That can happen if drug testers arrive to find an athlete is not where they said they would be, or if an athlete fails to provide any information in advance about their whereabouts. Usually three failures of the whereabouts rule will lead to a ban.

Katir, one of Spain’s hopes for a medal at the Paris Olympics, has denied wrongdoing, according to Spanish media. He said the suspension — which he will appeal — stems from an “administrative issue.”

The 25-year-old Katir represents Spain but was born in Morocco. He was a silver medalist in the 5,000 meters at the 2023 world championships, and a bronze medalist in the 1,000 meters in 2022.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

