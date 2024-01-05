AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 29, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024
A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze after a Russian airstrike in Kyiv. Pope Francis presides over an end-of-year thanksgiving service, as revelers celebrate the New Year in Paris, Moscow and Johannesburg. A man returns home after the dancing bear festival in Comanesti, Romania.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Global Photo Editor Anne Marie Belgrave.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
By The Associated Press