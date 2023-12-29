Cloudy
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 22-28, 2023

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

People celebrate Christmas around the region, from the Spanish Christmas Lottery draw in Madrid, to a decorated Red Square in Moscow, to a family praying in their small Ukrainian village. Security forces clash with demonstrators in Congo, where supporters of the main opposition candidate demand a redo of the previous week's presidential election. Rebecca Welch becomes the first female referee to officiate an English Premier League match, between Fulham and Burnley in London.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

By The Associated Press

