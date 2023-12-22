Partly Cloudy
46 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sponsored by:
By AP News
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Photo Icon View Photo

Dec. 15-21, 2023

A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending a flash of light into the sky and spewing semi-molten rock into the air. Ukrainian service members and relatives mourn their fallen comrades and dear ones. Congo votes for president amid delays and security fears. On the sports side, the European soccer UEFA competitions complete the groups stage phase.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by global photo desk editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 