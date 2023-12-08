Clear
41.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Photo Icon View Photo

Dec. 1–7, 2023

A military cadet applies lipstick before a National Day parade in Bucharest, Romania.

A ram travels in a rickshaw before a ram fighting competition in Lagos, Nigeria, and rainfall destroys a road in Gamba, Kenya. And Pope Francis is greeted by nuns during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Lisbon photographer Armando Franco.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 