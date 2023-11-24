Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
Nov. 17-23, 2023

Protests around the world continue as a four-day cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas begins Friday morning. Pope Francis appears for his weekly audience. People in Prague celebrated the 34th anniversary of the pro-democratic Velvet Revolution that ended communist rule in 1989.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

