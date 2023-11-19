Clear
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Serbia qualifies for Euro 2024 after 2-2 draw with Bulgaria

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Serbia Bulgaria Euro 2024 Soccer

Serbia qualifies for Euro 2024 after 2-2 draw with Bulgaria

Photo Icon View Photo

Serbia locked up its spot at Euro 2024 after drawing 2-2 with Bulgaria in their final European Championship qualifier on Sunday.

The already-qualified Hungary also beat Montenegro 3-1, led by midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai’s brace.

Serbia needed a draw or for Montenegro to not beat Hungary to advance to next year’s tournament in Germany.

There was a moment when Serbia appeared to be in trouble after Montenegro went ahead 1-0 against Hungary while Bulgaria led Serbia 2-1.

But Serbia defender Srdan Babic’s equalizer in the 82nd ensured that it needed no help.

Hungary finished Group G with 18 points. Serbia was second with 14, and Montenegro third with 11.

Hungary secured its place on Thursday when it won at Bulgaria. The match was marred by violence when local fans clashed with police on the streets of Sofia during a protest over the management of the national soccer union.

Only the top two finishers from each of the 10 groups advance. Another three spots will be determined in a playoff linked to performances in the Nations League. Host Germany automatically qualifies.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 