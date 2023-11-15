Polish truckers are in talks with Ukrainian counterparts as they protest unregulated activity

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish road transport authorities were holding talks Wednesday with their Ukrainian counterparts over competition grievances that have led Polish truckers to block two border crossings, resulting in days of delays.

Polish truckers say that unregulated activity by rapidly growing Ukrainian transport companies is ruining their business. After Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has an increased need for imports and exports.

Polish truckers want official permissions to be required of Ukrainian transport firms. Poland’s Infrastructure Ministry says such regulations would come under the European Union because Poland’s border with Ukraine is an EU border.

Talks were being held between transport representatives in Poland’s eastern city of Chelm.

Polish truckers are limiting the passage of trucks at the crossings in Dorohusk and Hrebenne, where the wait time now lasts almost two weeks.