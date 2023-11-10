Dignitaries attend funeral of ex-Finnish President Ahtisaari, peace broker and Nobel laureate View Photo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Foreign dignitaries gathered in Finland’s capital on Friday to bid farewell to former President Martti Ahtisaari, including leaders of countries where he helped reach peace accords. Ahtisaari, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, died Oct. 16 at the age of 86.

More than 800 dignitaries and guests, including Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Namibian President Hage Geingob, former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, and the former leaders of Indonesia and its Free Aceh rebel movement, are attending the ceremony at the Helsinki Cathedral.

Ahtisaari helped reach peace accords related to Serbia’s withdrawal from Kosovo in the late 1990s, Namibia’s bid for independence in the 1980s, and autonomy for Aceh province in Indonesia in 2005. He was also involved in the Northern Ireland peace process in the late 1990s, being tasked with monitoring the IRA’s disarmament process.

He later founded the Helsinki-based Crisis Management Initiative, aimed at preventing and resolving violent conflicts through informal dialogue and mediation. In May 2017, Ahtisaari stepped down as chairman but said he would continue working with the organization as an adviser. In 2021, it was announced that Ahtisaari had advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

The Finnish flag, a blue cross on a white background, flew at half-staff on Friday across the capital. Finland’s current president, Sauli Niinistö, is to deliver the eulogy. Hundreds of people are expected to line up along the route from the cathedral through downtown Helsinki to the city’s Hietaniemi cemetery.

The funeral procession will pass before the presidential palace where he served from 1994 until 2000.

Later, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will host a memorial event for foreign guests and other dignitaries.