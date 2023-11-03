Cloudy
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2023

Revelers celebrate Halloween at the West Side Hallo Fest in Romania, storm Ciaran whips Western Europe, blowing record winds in France and UK, and South Africa beats New Zealand to win Rugby World Cup title in Paris.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in France.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

