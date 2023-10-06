Philippe becomes a post-tropical cyclone as it drenches Bermuda en route to New England and Canada

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and winds but lost steam and was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday as it churned northward on a path toward Atlantic Canada and New England.

The system was located about 110 miles (180 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Friday. It had winds of up to 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 16 mph (26 kph).

The post-tropical cyclone was forecast to pass near the island later Friday. It was then expected to reach the coast of Nova Scotia or eastern New England on Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, which issued its last advisory on the system.

Officials in Bermuda shuttered schools ahead of the storm. Up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain was forecast for parts of New York, New England and Southeast Canada.

“Interests in those areas should be prepared for the possibility of strong winds and heavy rainfall,” the hurricane center said.

Philippe made landfall in Barbuda late Monday as it drenched the northeast Caribbean, downing trees and power lines in a handful of islands. Some schools in the U.S. Virgin Islands remained closed Friday amid ongoing power outages.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lidia swirled through open waters in the Pacific. It was located about 445 miles (710 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California and had winds of up to 70 mph (110 kph). It was moving west-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph) and was expected to become a hurricane later on Friday.