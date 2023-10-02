Cloudy
Fire erupts in a police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 14 people

By AP News

CAIRO (AP) — A fire broke out early Monday in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 14 people, officials said.

The blaze ripped through the multistory police headquarters in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia, two officials said. The injured were taken to hospitals, they said.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Firefighters were attempting to put out the fire.

Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths. In August 2022, a fire erupted in a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Cairo, killing 41 worshippers.

By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

