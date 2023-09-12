France’s Foreign Ministry says one of its officials has been arrested in military-run Niger

PARIS (AP) — France’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that one of its officials has been arrested in military-run Niger, and called for the junta to immediately release him.

Military officers in Niger deposed elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July and later ordered French officials to leave the country — an order that France has refused to heed, saying that Niger’s junta is not the country’s legitimate authority.

The ministry said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Stephane Jullien, counsellor for French citizens abroad, was arrested last Friday, and called for his “immediate release.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France’s ambassador would stay at his post in Niger despite being asked to leave, Addressing ambassadors in August, Macron dismissed concerns that standing up to the junta could be dangerous.